©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LIV Golf

How to watch LIV Golf's 2025 season

LIV Golf begins its 2025 season on Thursday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
LIV Golf’s 2025 season will tee off on Thursday when the tour begins the year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be the debut of LIV Golf in Saudi Arabia with the singles and team events being played at Riyadh Golf Club, but it is far from the only debut that will be happening this weekend.

LIV Golf backdrop

Former President Donald Trump, his excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf Greg Norman and CEO of Saudi Golf Federation Majed Al Sorour are seen on stage during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

More than half of the league’s schedule will air on FOX or FS1. FOX Sports added that select rounds will be featured on FOX Business, FS2 and the FOX Sports app. All LIV Golf coverage will be streamed on the FOX Sports app and to LIV Golf+ subscribers.

FS2 will air the first two rounds in Riyadh, with round three airing on both FS1 and FS2.

LIV Golf started as a breakaway league from the PGA Tour and with much scrutiny. Much of the criticism has fallen to the wayside over the last year as the league has attracted stars like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Jon Rahm swings

Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII GC, hits from the sixth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Doral, Florida. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)

LIV Golf features 54-hole play at some of the most-well known golf courses in the world. There is a regular singles competition with an added team element to each tournament.

Jon Rahm won the 2024 individual title with Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia and Tyrell Hatton finishing behind him. Crushers GC won the team title. The team featured DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri and John Catlin.

Jed Morgan in Saudi Arabia

Jed Morgan of Torque GC lines up a putt on the 18th green during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Oct. 15, 2022 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The full LIV Golf schedule can be seen here.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.