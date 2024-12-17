Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau hits Scottie Scheffler's dad with errant tee shot in LIV-PGA showdown, broadcast says

DeChambeau's drive carried 324 yards

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The LIV-PGA rivalry has reached a new level.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a two-on-two in Las Vegas Tuesday.

The latter two players defected from the PGA Tour to LIV about 2½ years ago, and McIlroy long lamented the players who had done so before recently doing an about-face.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, left, of the PGA Tour and Bryson DeChambeau of LIV Golf talk before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler vs. DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

The four golfers are in Vegas for a PGA-LIV showdown, and there's now an added wrinkle.

On the second hole, DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, mashed a golf ball that had 324 yards of carry.

Bubba Watson, who is on the broadcast team, said DeChambeau's drive hit Scheffler's father.

The event is taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club, where the first edition of "The Match" took place between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Scottie and Bryson before showdown

Bryson DeChambeau, right, of LIV Golf talks with Scottie Scheffler of the PGA Tour before The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler vs. DeChambeau and Koepka at Shadow Creek Golf Course on December 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for The Showdown)

Leading up to the match, DeChambeau cracked a joke about McIlroy's choke job at the U.S. Open as the two shared the driving range together. 

McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes and missed two putts that were both inside of three feet. DeChambeau took advantage with his legendary bunker save to win his second U.S. Open.

McIlroy admitted he wanted to "go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open."

"Well, to be fair, you kind of did it to yourself," DeChambeau replied.

The event features a combined 13 major championship victories from the four golfers — five from Koepka, four from McIlroy and two apiece from Scheffler and DeChambeau.

Bryson and Scottie at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau, left, and Scottie Scheffler of the United States walk across the course during the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Sept. 24, 2021, in Kohler, Wis. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scheffler and DeChambeau were paired up with one another for last year's Ryder Cup on Team USA.

