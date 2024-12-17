Bryson DeChambeau hits Scottie Scheffler's dad with errant tee shot in LIV-PGA showdown, broadcast says

The LIV-PGA rivalry has reached a new level.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in a two-on-two in Las Vegas Tuesday.

The latter two players defected from the PGA Tour to LIV about 2½ years ago, and McIlroy long lamented the players who had done so before recently doing an about-face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The four golfers are in Vegas for a PGA-LIV showdown, and there's now an added wrinkle.

On the second hole, DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, mashed a golf ball that had 324 yards of carry.

Bubba Watson, who is on the broadcast team, said DeChambeau's drive hit Scheffler's father.

The event is taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club, where the first edition of "The Match" took place between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

PHIL MICKELSON APPLAUDS DANIEL PENNY JURY FOR ACQUITTAL: 'A LITTLE COMMON SENSE'

Leading up to the match, DeChambeau cracked a joke about McIlroy's choke job at the U.S. Open as the two shared the driving range together.

McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes and missed two putts that were both inside of three feet. DeChambeau took advantage with his legendary bunker save to win his second U.S. Open.

McIlroy admitted he wanted to "go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open."

"Well, to be fair, you kind of did it to yourself," DeChambeau replied.

The event features a combined 13 major championship victories from the four golfers — five from Koepka, four from McIlroy and two apiece from Scheffler and DeChambeau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler and DeChambeau were paired up with one another for last year's Ryder Cup on Team USA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.