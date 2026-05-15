How to Watch 2026 Wienie 500: TV Channel, Streaming, Schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of racing’s newest and most unique traditions returns Friday afternoon as the Wienie 500 takes center stage ahead of the Indy 500. The Wienie 500 features six iconic hot dog-themed vehicles battling it out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a lighthearted race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 Wienie 500, including the TV channel, streaming information and start time.

How to Watch the 2026 Wienie 500

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com

FOX One, FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN

What is the Wienie 500?

The Wienie 500 is a promotional race featuring the Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles competing on a specially designed course during Indianapolis 500 festivities. Each Wienermobile represents a regional hot dog style, adding a fun twist to race week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Many of the fan-favorite traditions from the inaugural Wienie 500 are returning this year, including custom Wienermobile decals, Hotdogger racing suits and the iconic "Wiener Song" anthem. The celebration continues at the "Wieners Circle" podium, where the winner will be greeted with a mustard spray and the coveted Borg-Wiener Trophy. It’s all part of the over-the-top spectacle that makes the Wienie 500 one of the most entertaining events of Indy 500 week.

Which Wienermobiles are racing in the Wienie 500?

Last year's champ, Slaw Dog, is back to defend its title. The field will also include:

New York Dog

Chili Dog

Chi Dog

Seattle Dog

Corn Dog (winner of the first-ever "Pick Your Dog" bracket)

When is the 2026 Indianapolis 500?

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX with the green flag dropping at 12:45 p.m. ET. Stream the Indy 500 on FOX One.