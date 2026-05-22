Fever get warning from league over Caitlin Clark injury reporting

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The WNBA warned the Indiana Fever on Thursday for failing to report Caitlin Clark's injury status before she became a late scratch ahead of their game against the Portland Fire.

The Fever disclosed Clark’s injury two hours before tip-off on Wednesday. She was not listed on the team’s injury report a day prior when she didn’t practice.

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The league requires teams to list players who are injured on a report by 5 p.m. the night before the game is played. If a player’s status changes overnight or early in the day, the team is expected to update the injury report. The mishap sparked the warning, the league told the Associated Press.

Clark is listed as probable for the Fever’s home game against the Golden State Valkyries

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The superstar’s 2025 season was marred by multiple injuries. She suffered one before the All-Star break and then another while she was rehabbing.

She spoke about a lingering back issue already this season. She said after the team’s opening loss that her back "gets out of line pretty quickly."

Clark has been back at the top of her game since she returned to the floor.

She’s averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds through the first four games she’s played in.

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In the win against the Seattle Storm, she scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.