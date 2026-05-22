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Indiana Fever

Fever get warning from league over Caitlin Clark injury reporting

The Fever disclosed Clark's injury just two hours before tip-off Wednesday against the Portland Fire

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Caitlin Clark Goes Down Again...This Time Only "Slightly"😂 Video

Caitlin Clark Goes Down Again...This Time Only "Slightly"😂

Caitlin Clark goes down again, and once again the injury is being downplayed as

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The WNBA warned the Indiana Fever on Thursday for failing to report Caitlin Clark's injury status before she became a late scratch ahead of their game against the Portland Fire.

The Fever disclosed Clark’s injury two hours before tip-off on Wednesday. She was not listed on the team’s injury report a day prior when she didn’t practice.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark jogging up the basketball court.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark jogs up the court during the first half of a WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

The league requires teams to list players who are injured on a report by 5 p.m. the night before the game is played. If a player’s status changes overnight or early in the day, the team is expected to update the injury report. The mishap sparked the warning, the league told the Associated Press.

Clark is listed as probable for the Fever’s home game against the Golden State Valkyries

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacting after getting hit in the eye during a WNBA playoff game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after getting hit in the eye during the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sept. 22, 2024. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire)

The superstar’s 2025 season was marred by multiple injuries. She suffered one before the All-Star break and then another while she was rehabbing.

She spoke about a lingering back issue already this season. She said after the team’s opening loss that her back "gets out of line pretty quickly."

Clark has been back at the top of her game since she returned to the floor.

She’s averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds through the first four games she’s played in.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and center-forward Aliyah Boston sharing a moment on basketball court

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and center-forward Aliyah Boston share a moment before the first half of a WNBA game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles on May 13, 2026. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

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In the win against the Seattle Storm, she scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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