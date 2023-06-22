Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft
Published

Hornets select Alabama star Brandon Miller months after ties to deadly shooting revealed

Miller was not charged and continued to play amid controversy

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Charlotte Hornets have selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Miller quickly became a freshman phenom at the University of Alabama and quickly propelled himself into the top of the prospect charts.

However, his skill on the court was secondary to the controversy he drew off of it in January as it turned out he had ties in a deadly shooting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Miller at NBA Draft

Brandon Miller arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Miller’s ex-teammate, Darius Miles, accidentally left his legally owned gun in Miller’s car, so Miles asked Miller to drive it to him. Miller did so but is said to have not handled the weapon – Miles then said he gave it to Michael Davis, who then allegedly fired the fatal shot. Miles and Davis have both been charged with capital murder.

Miller, though, has avoided legal trouble, and because of that, he continued to play for the Crimson Tide.

"We've been taking it very seriously from day one. The first minute that I got the information, I called [athletic director] Greg [Byrne], and we talked about it and the severity of it," head coach Nate Oats said at a news conference in February. "Greg, I thought, did a great job addressing those comments on Wednesday, and I really don't have much to add to it.

Brandon Miller at draft combine

Brandon Miller speaks with the media during the NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 17, 2023 in Chicago. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE POLICE SUPPORT BRANDON MILLER AHEAD OF NBA DRAFT DESPITE GUN DRAMA

"We feel like we've done the right thing in this case. So, I'm going to leave it at that with Greg's comments."

Miller was given a standing ovation by Alabama fans in his first home game since the revelation of his ties, but when he was facing South Carolina on the road, he was hit with "lock him up" chants.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said in March. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that."

Miller's car, which his teammate, Cooper Lee, admitted was inside at the time, was hit with stray bullets.

Brandon Miller plays in the NCAA Tournament

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the San Diego State Aztecs versus the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet Sixteen Round of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship South Regional on March 23, 2023, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 20-year-old averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during his lone season with Alabama – he played in 37 games, starting in all of them.

Miller joins LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt – Charlotte went 27-55 this past season.