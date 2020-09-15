Expand / Collapse search
Herschel Walker reacts to NFL’s social justice demonstrations

'What's the end game?'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
'What’s the end game?' Herschel Walker responds to NFL protests

'Instead of a closed first why don’t we have an open hand,' says Herschel Walker reacting to NFL players protesting as the season launches

Football is back but that doesn’t mean politics need to be involved, former NFL player Herschel Walker told “The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Players have protested the national anthem and have worn decals on their helmets featuring the names of victims of violence, and end zones will feature phrases such as "End Racism." They've taken a knee during the national anthem and at times linked arms.

“First of all, it’s great unity but as I said early on, there shouldn't be politics in sport,” Walker said. He said the league, under the leadership of Roger Goodell, has allowed the protests, but he asked: "What's the end game?"

NFL FANS APPEAR TO BOO CHIEFS, TEXANS PLAYERS DURING MOMENT OF UNITY BEFORE COIN TOSS

Kansas City Chiefs players stand for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“The players do have a right to protest, but they must realize that fans have a right to protest as well,” he continued. “So if they boo, you can't be upset. If they don't watch the show, you can't be upset.”

Walker emphasized that these protests do not achieve the end goal being sought out and the only way to see change is by acting.

“Instead of everybody having their folded arms and closed fists, why don't we have an open hand?” he asked. “We all come together, and I’d love to go with you, the NFL, all major league sports, let's go to Washington. Let's get the Democratic, let's get the Republican people together."

