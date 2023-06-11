Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Heat's Erik Spoelstra lauds mascot's toughness after bizarre Conor McGregor incident

McGregor was promoting a pain-relief spray during the segment

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about the bizarre incident between UFC star Conor McGregor and the team’s mascot on Friday night.

McGregor and Burnie were at halfcourt during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. McGregor punched Burnie twice and the person inside the costume briefly sought medical attention. The team said the employee received pain medication and was resting at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burnie on the ground

Burnie, the Heat mascot, is dragged off the floor after he was punched by former UFC champion Conor McGregor during a break in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. The man who occupies Burnie's costume needed medical attention.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Spoelstra appeared to laud the person inside the suit for taking the punch.

"That’s the Miami Heat toughness we’re talking about," Spoelstra said Sunday. "He should’ve been allowed, you know, to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. He can take a punch and get back out there."

CONOR MCGREGOR GETS BOOED DURING HALFTIME OF NBA FINALS IN MIAMI, KNOCKS OUT HEAT MASCOT

McGregor was at the arena as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray. The mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear for a boxing match. McGregor connected with a left hook and then punched the mascot again when he fell to the floor.

Erik Spoelstra after Game 4

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks during a post game news conference following the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Conor McGregor punches Burnie

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Heat mascot, during a break in theNBA Finals hsmr against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

McGregor tried to "spray" the mascot with the pain-relief product before he was taken off the floor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Denver went on to win Game 4 against Miami and will seek to clinch their first NBA championship on Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.