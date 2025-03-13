Hanna Cavinder wipes Carson Beck off Instagram as breakup rumors swirl

A relationship between two Miami Hurricane athletes appears to be no more.

Hanna Cavinder, who plays basketball for the Canes, recently wiped Carson Beck off her Instagram and no longer follows the quarterback; Beck transferred to Miami earlier this year after spending five years at Georgia.

Cavinder posted TikToks of herself and Beck on a trip with her twin sister, Haley, and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, earlier this week.

But, according to Betr Media, it appeared that Beck added another girl on Snapchat, saying that he and Cavinder broke up "literally this past weekend." Another apparent message said "things just start not working out ya know, feel it coming."

This is not Beck's first incident with Snapchat; he was once accused of sending raunchy messages to other girls.

Beck and Cavinder each had a vehicle stolen last month in Florida.

Beck, the former starting quarterback at Georgia, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December, just days after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. He was injured in the first half of the Bulldogs' overtime victory over Texas in the SEC championship game.

Despite having another year of eligibility, Beck set his sights on the NFL after back-to-back seasons as Georgia’s starter with a 24-3 record.

But he switched course the following month, and committed to Miami to join his girlfriend.

The Cavinders initially said they were skipping their final year of eligibility, with Hanna completing her playing career and Haley saying she would play this season at TCU. However, they both returned to the Canes.

Miami is losing FBS touchdown leader Cam Ward to the NFL Draft, and Ward is in the running to be the top selection of the draft.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

