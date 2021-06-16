Haiti eliminated from World Cup qualifier after goalkeeper Josue Duverger concedes own goal

Haiti’s hopes of making it to the World Cup stage came to an unfortunate end this week after goalkeeper Josue Duverger conceded one of his own goals in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Canada.

After suffering a 1-0 loss to Canada in the first leg of the second round of the 2022 Concacaf FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, Haiti was hoping to redeem itself in the second leg on Tuesday.

Haiti’s chances of reaching the final stage of the qualifying round looked good after a scoreless first half but Haiti’s Duverger botched a backpass from Kevin Lafrance to concede an own goal.

Duverger allowed the ball to slip through his legs with slight pressure from Canada’s Jonathan David but his second attempt to clear the ball was an even bigger flop as he just nudged it in with his left boot.

It was just the first start for the national team for the 21-year-old goalkeeper who, ironically, was born in Montreal.

Cyle Larin and Cardiff City would score a pair of goals for team Canada to solidify their place in the final stages of the qualifier, where they will play Honduras, the United States, El Salvador, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama.

Haiti’s one and only World Cup appearance was in 1974, when it was eliminated in the group stages.