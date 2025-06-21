Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Granddaughter of late Saints owner Tom Benson arrested after alleged altercation with parking enforcement

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 21

Rita Benson LeBlanc, the granddaughter of late New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, was arrested in South Carolina this week following an alleged dispute with a parking enforcement officer. 

LeBlanc, 48, was arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m. and charged with "Assault/Resist/Hinder/Oppose/Interfere with Officer/City Employee," a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.  

She was released early Tuesday morning on a personal recognizance bond. 

Rita Benson LaBlanc

LeBlanc, 48, was arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m. and charged with interference or hindering an officer, according to online jail records.  (Charleston Police Department)

LeBlanc’s arrest stemmed from an incident involving a parking enforcement officer. Police responded to reports that the former heiress had pushed an officer in downtown Charleston. 

A spokesperson for the department told Fox News Digital that LeBlanc had, at one point during the interaction, also taken the officer’s parking boot locking tool while the officer was applying a boot to a vehicle. 

Tom Benson AND Rita Benson LeBlanc

FILE - New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson and granddaughter vice chairman of the board Rita Benson LeBlanc on the sidelines before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 10, 2013. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

It was not clear whether the officer was attempting to place a boot on LeBlanc’s car. 

LeBlanc was in line to take over the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, but following her firing by her grandfather and the subsequent public falling out, Benson’s wife, Gayle Benson, became the team’s principal owner following his death in 2018.

Tom Benson, Gayle Benson, left, Rita Benson LeBlanc

New Orleans Saints owners Tom Benson, center, his wife Gayle Benson, left, and his granddaughter Rita Benson LeBlanc, right, on the sidelines before their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Aug. 28, 2014. (Chuck Cook-USA Today Sports)

LeBlanc was an executive and co-owner of the two organizations for just two years before she was fired in 2014, The New Orleans Advocate reported. 

She is due back in court next month. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.