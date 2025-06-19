Texans' Jimmie Ward 'will be vindicated' following felony assault arrest, attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An attorney representing Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward says the NFL player will be "vindicated" based on the facts of the case after he was arrested in Texas last week on a felony assault charge.

Ward, 33, was arrested early Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He was charged with assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation, which is a third-degree felony.

He was released on a $30,000 bond.

The Texans said in a statement at the time they were aware of the reports surrounding Ward’s arrest, but had "no further comment" as they gathered more information.

Attorney Steve Jackson told People this week that he believes Ward will be "vindicated" as they continue to investigate the allegations made against him.

"We have been aware of the complaining witness for some time and her actions towards Jimmie Ward as well as another high profile sports figure," Jackson told the outlet. "It is sad that professional athletes and public figures have to endure things like this, but has seemingly become commonplace. But we will continue to thoroughly investigate this woman and her history, and believe that Jimmie will be vindicated."

Ward spent the majority of his career playing for the San Francisco 49ers. In nine seasons with the organization, he registered seven interceptions and 451 tackles across 106 games.

He entered the 2023 offseason as a free agent before signing a two-year, $13 million deal.

Ward signed a one-year contract extension worth $10.5 million before the start of last season. In two seasons with the Texans, Ward appeared in 20 games and registered three interceptions and 98 tackles.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Ward’s attorneys filed a motion this week to modify his bond agreement because of the GPS ankle monitor, which they claim interferes with his profession. A ruling on that motion was not made, but Ward is due back in court on July 16.