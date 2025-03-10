Grady Jarrett agrees to terms with Bears hours after Falcons release 2-time Pro Bowler: reports

Well, free agency didn't last too long for two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Just hours after the Atlanta Falcons released their fan favorite, the Chicago Bears came to Jarrett with the right deal and reportedly agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, per NFL Network.

A fifth-round NFL Draft pick in 2015, Jarrett has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Falcons, where he developed into a powerful defensive tackle at the line of scrimmage.

A prime run-stuffer and someone who can also get the quarterback on the ground – 36.5 sacks over his 152 career games – Jarrett joins a Bears defense that showcased some solid play in 2024 despite the team's poor record.

The defensive line was clearly a priority for Chicago's GM Ryan Poles this offseason as they also agreed to a deal with former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Deyingbo for $48 million over three years, per NFL Network.

Jarrett has been accustomed to being the one tasked with getting consistent pressure in the interior, but the Bears employ Montez Sweat off the edge and Gervon Dexter Sr. should be next to Jarrett this season as well.

Chicago also returns T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, while possessing a sometimes-suffocating secondary with Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Kevin Byard III and Tyrique Stevenson.

As expected, the Bears have been busy elsewhere this offseason, desperately looking to build around the No. 1 overall pick from a year ago, quarterback Caleb Williams.

To help Williams specifically, the Bears have added three new offensive linemen, including the top center in free agency, Jarrett's former Falcons teammate, Drew Dalman, on Monday. Ex-Kansas City Chiefs versatile veteran Joe Thuney and Los Angeles Rams tackle Jonah Jackson came before Dalman as well.

With a tough NFC North division, the Bears are hoping to arm new head coach Ben Johnson, the offensive guru from the Detroit Lions, with players on both sides of the ball to compete for a playoff spot.

Adding a veteran presence like Jarrett on the defensive line seems to be another good signing for a team improving on paper.

