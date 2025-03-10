Justin Fields agrees to 2-year deal with Jets: reports

The New York Jets have found Aaron Rodgers' replacement in free agency, as Justin Fields reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year pact to join the team, per multiple reports.

ESPN reports Fields and the Jets reached an agreement on a two-year pact worth $40 million, which includes $30 million guaranteed.

With the team making it known they are moving away from Rodgers, he is expected to be released when the new league year begins, as the Jets can designate him a post-June 1 cut.

Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason from the Chicago Bears, the team who traded up with the New York Giants to grab him at 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But, with the No. 1 overall pick in hand and a clear lane to get USC's Caleb Williams in the 2024 Draft, it always looked like the Bears were going to deal Fields somewhere.

The Steelers, hoping to find some continuity at the quarterback position, had signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, veteran-minimum deal after his release from the Denver Broncos, and Fields added competition.

Wilson initially won the training camp competition, but injury sidelined him at the start of the season, leading to Fields starting the first six games of the year.

The Steelers went 4-2 in those starts, as Fields showcased improved passing and his patented scrambling ability, picking up yards when the pocket breaks down, while doing his job with designed run schemes as well.

Fields passed for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns to one interception, while rushing for 289 yards with five scores on the ground.

At 26 years old, the Jets are hoping Fields can continue his improvement from last season, which was positive even with Wilson ultimately taking his starting job back when healthy.

Fields' first three seasons in the NFL were a rollercoaster with the Bears, who didn't properly build around him. He did rush for 1,143 yards with eight rushing scores in his second season, but inconsistent passing numbers and some injury led to the team looking in a different direction.

Fields went 10-28 in three years with the Bears, but the book isn't done being written for the Ohio State product, who gets to team up with an old Buckeyes friend in Garrett Wilson, the Jets' top receiver.

The Jets still have some work to do with their offensive line – a vital area of the modern game they haven't yet figured out.

Jets fans know all too well how long it's been since they've reached the playoffs (14 seasons for those unaware), and now it's up to Fields to do what Rodgers was supposed to when he was traded for two seasons ago.

