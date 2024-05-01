GOP senator leads charge to recognize 'American Girls in Sports Day' amid Biden's Title IX overhaul

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Thursday introduced a resolution to recognize Oct. 10 as "American Girls in Sports Day" amid the Biden administration’s Title IX revisions, according to a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tennessee is among the six states that have sued the Department of Education due to the overhaul of Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act.

"For nearly 50 years, Title IX has represented an American commitment to provide women with equal opportunities in educational programs and activities. Today, the Biden administration is intent on erasing the contributions made by women and changing the world of athletics as we know it," Blackburn said in a news release. "Now more than ever, it’s important to celebrate girls and women in sports, and I’m glad to champion this resolution in their honor."

More than 20 Republican senators co-sponsored the resolution.

It also received support from former NCAA champion swimmer Riley Gaines, former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, the Independent Women’s Forum and other groups.

"It’s because of brave Tennessee women like Sen. Blackburn, Wilma Rudolph and Pat Head Summitt that women can serve and compete at the highest levels. I can’t wait to celebrate real women on XX day," said Gaines, an OutKick contributor who hosts the "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

"As a longtime sportscaster and champion of women’s sports, I am appalled and disgusted with the Biden administration’s decision to tear apart Title IX after more than 50 years of progress," Steele wrote. "Therefore, I am honored to stand alongside Senator Marsha Blackburn as she chooses to fight back and celebrate women and girls. I am so grateful for her commitment, and I will personally do everything in my power to forever protect, uplift and celebrate women and girls! Can’t wait until October 10th!"

Gaines on Tuesday called Biden’s overhaul of Title IX the "most anti-woman" pursuit of this administration. Speaking at a virtual press conference attended by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Gaines spoke at length about the overhaul which aims at safeguarding LGBTQ+ students and changing the ways in which sexual harassment and assault claims are adjudicated on campus.

While the administration’s new rules broadly protect against discrimination based on sex, they do not offer guidance about transgender athletes, but many Republican states argue that they could be interpreted as such.

Tuesday’s filing, co-led by Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky and joined by Virginia, Ohio and Indiana, also challenges the authority of the rewrite.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.