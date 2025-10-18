Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Golf legend Phil Mickelson takes subtle jab at Biden admin in 'No Kings' day post

Golf legend's post comes as millions gather across thousands of US locations to challenge Trump

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
NYC 'No Kings' demonstrators compare ICE to KKK during protest chant Video

NYC 'No Kings' demonstrators compare ICE to KKK during protest chant

In scenes from the New York City "No Kings" protest Saturday, demonstrators can be heard shouting a chant that compared Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to the Ku Klux Klan. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

Golf legend Phil Mickelson made a ‘No Kings Day’-themed social media post on Saturday, mocking the movement while subtly criticizing decisions made under former President Joe Biden's administration. 

Mickelson made reference to Biden's criticized use of an auto-pen to sign pardons and previous provisions for illegal immigrants. 

"On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen’s resources for illegal non citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone," Mickelson wrote on X.

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during third round play at ..

Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during third round play at the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2001. (Reuters)

Mickelson has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and often makes posts in support the president and conservative values.

Millions of people gathered across thousands of locations in the United States on Saturday for a nationwide "No Kings" protest challenging Trump and his GOP priorities. 

TOMMY TUBERVILLE SLAMS DEMOCRATS FOR ‘DEMONIZING’ YOUNG MALE VOTERS AFTER AOC'S ‘MASCULINITY’ REMAKRS BACKFIRE 

no kings captiol building

Protesters gather in Washington DC for No Kings Day Protest on October 18th, 2025 (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead) (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

By around 10:30 a.m. ET, crowds had already begun gathering in New York City's Times Square, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and in Atlanta. By noon, significant crowds were seen in places like Carrollton, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Arlington, Virginia and the U.S. Embassy in London. 

In the state of Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin mobilized the National Guard to help with any potential chaos. 

Split image with Phil Mickelson (left) and "No Kings" protest (right)

Golf legend Phil Mickelson (left) and the "No Kings" protestors on Oct. 18, 2025 (right). (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images and Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Republicans have argued that this second mass "No Kings" protest event scheduled for Saturday is simply an effort to distract from the current government shutdown battle and appease their base. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told FOX Business he hoped that Democratic leaders who attended would be more willing to accept the GOP's plan after the demonstrations were over — but he did not sound overly optimistic.

