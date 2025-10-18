Golf legend Phil Mickelson takes subtle jab at Biden admin in 'No Kings' day post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf legend Phil Mickelson made a ‘No Kings Day’-themed social media post on Saturday, mocking the movement while subtly criticizing decisions made under former President Joe Biden's administration.

Mickelson made reference to Biden's criticized use of an auto-pen to sign pardons and previous provisions for illegal immigrants.

"On this special day as we all gather to fight against blanket auto pen pardons and executive orders, lawlessness, and stealing citizen’s resources for illegal non citizens, I believe it has worked!! That is no longer happening so great job everyone," Mickelson wrote on X.

Mickelson has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and often makes posts in support the president and conservative values.

Millions of people gathered across thousands of locations in the United States on Saturday for a nationwide "No Kings" protest challenging Trump and his GOP priorities.

By around 10:30 a.m. ET, crowds had already begun gathering in New York City's Times Square, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and in Atlanta. By noon, significant crowds were seen in places like Carrollton, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Arlington, Virginia and the U.S. Embassy in London.

In the state of Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin mobilized the National Guard to help with any potential chaos.

Republicans have argued that this second mass "No Kings" protest event scheduled for Saturday is simply an effort to distract from the current government shutdown battle and appease their base.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told FOX Business he hoped that Democratic leaders who attended would be more willing to accept the GOP's plan after the demonstrations were over — but he did not sound overly optimistic.