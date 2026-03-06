Raiders to move on from Geno Smith after one season despite $75 million extension: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly moving on from quarterback Geno Smith.

The Raiders, if they cannot find a trade partner before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, will release the 35-year-old, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders acquired Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last season, giving up a 2025 third-round pick to reunite him with head coach Pete Carroll. A year later, both Carroll and Smith will no longer be with the franchise.

After the trade, Smith signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders, making $40 million last season. By releasing Smith, the Raiders will incur an $18.5 million dead cap hit but get $8 million in salary cap relief.

The Raiders were also set to pay Smith an additional $8.5 million in guaranteed money on the third day of the league year but will avoid paying that by releasing him sooner.

Smith had a rough season, as he led the NFL with 17 interceptions despite missing two games due to injury. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,205 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

It is also the second straight offseason that new head coach Klint Kubiak has moved on from Smith. The Seahawks traded Smith after Kubiak was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator last year and now are set to release him with Kubiak as the Raiders head coach.

Moving on from Smith allows the Raiders to start Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, if the team selects him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek have both said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away, making it no sure thing that Mendoza would start Week 1.

