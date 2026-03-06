Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders to move on from Geno Smith after one season despite $75 million extension: reports

Smith led the NFL in interceptions last season

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly moving on from quarterback Geno Smith.

The Raiders, if they cannot find a trade partner before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, will release the 35-year-old, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders acquired Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last season, giving up a 2025 third-round pick to reunite him with head coach Pete Carroll. A year later, both Carroll and Smith will no longer be with the franchise.

Geno Smith warms up

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Nov. 23, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

After the trade, Smith signed a two-year, $75 million contract extension with the Raiders, making $40 million last season. By releasing Smith, the Raiders will incur an $18.5 million dead cap hit but get $8 million in salary cap relief.

The Raiders were also set to pay Smith an additional $8.5 million in guaranteed money on the third day of the league year but will avoid paying that by releasing him sooner.

Geno Smith on field

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) shouts toward his bench after failing to convert against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Smith had a rough season, as he led the NFL with 17 interceptions despite missing two games due to injury. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,205 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

It is also the second straight offseason that new head coach Klint Kubiak has moved on from Smith. The Seahawks traded Smith after Kubiak was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator last year and now are set to release him with Kubiak as the Raiders head coach.

Geno Smith frustrated

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Moving on from Smith allows the Raiders to start Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at quarterback, if the team selects him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek have both said numerous times that they believe in not playing a young quarterback right away, making it no sure thing that Mendoza would start Week 1.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

