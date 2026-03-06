WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale arrested in Miami during Unrivaled championship celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arike Ogunbowale, a four-time WNBA All-Star and Unrivaled league standout, was taken into police custody early Thursday after an alleged altercation at a Miami nightclub, police records showed.

Miami-Dade officers arrested Ogunbowale around 4:30 am after an unnamed male was suspected of being punched at Club E11EVEN. FOX Sports Radio reported, citing police sources, a man was struck "in the face and he fell to the ground." The incident was allegedly recorded.

Ogunbowale was at the venue to celebrate winning the 2026 Unrivaled championship.

According to police, surveillance footage from the nightclub supported the alleged victim’s account. The Dallas Wings guard, 29, faces a misdemeanor battery charge and was released on $1,000 bond.

Unrivaled addressed the incident in a statement, saying, "The league is aware of an incident involving Arike Ogunbowale and we are in the process of gathering additional information," a spokesperson told ESPN. "We’re in contact with Arike and her representatives."

Ogunbowale scored 19 points in Wednesday’s Unrivaled title game, but the Mist’s 80-74 win over the Phantom at Sephora Arena in Miami came with some controversy.

Late in the game, with Ogunbowale and the Mist one point from victory, Breanna Stewart was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket.

Mist coach Zach O'Brien quickly challenged the referee's call, which was eventually overturned. Stewart then went to free thrown line to clinch the upstart league's title, marking the second consecutive year the Unrivaled championship has been clinched at the foul line.

