Tommy Tuberville slams Democrats for ‘demonizing’ young male voters after AOC ‘masculinity’ remarks backfire

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had a highly scrutinized moment during Wednesday night's CNN town hall with Bernie Sanders, when the congresswoman addressed why she believed Republicans have more success garnering support among young men.

"They are able to radicalize, and target and exploit a generation of young boys, in particular, away from healthy masculinity, and into an insecure masculinity that requires a domination of others, who are poorer, browner, darker or a different gender than them," Ocasio-Cortez answered, garnering backlash on social media.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., an SEC-championship-winning football coach who coached at the high school and collegiate level for 40 years, responded to Fox News Digital when asked for his reaction to Ocasio-Cortez's statement.

"When I was coaching, I taught my players that this is the greatest country in the world and if you work hard, the sky is the limit for what you can achieve — no matter what you look like. Unfortunately, woke Democrats have spent the past 20 years telling young men they are ‘racist,’ ‘sexist,’ and ‘toxic’ simply for being men," Tuberville said.

"But it didn’t stop there — Democrats tried to prevent men from getting jobs just because of their skin color and also tried to baselessly cancel them during the ‘Me Too’ movement. It’s no wonder that more than half of the young men in this country voted for President Trump in the 2024 election. If Democrats don’t stop demonizing men, they may never win an election again."

Tuberville, considered a leader of men during his coaching career, helped guide multiple successful college football and NFL players. Those players include quarterback Jason Campbell, running backs Carnell Williams and Ronnie Brown, and cornerback Carlos Rodgers.

A September report from Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) found that multiple indicators "point to substantial Republican gains among Gen Z," particularly noting that Democratic registration among young men shrunk significantly compared to young women. The report found Democrat registration among young white men, historically around 49%, fell to 29%.

A Fox News voter analysis for the 2024 election found that 55% of men voted for President Donald Trump, and 53% of men aged 18–44 voted for Trump, while 57% of men over age 44 voted for Trump as well.

The Associated Press found that more than half of male voters under the age of 30 voted for Trump instead of former Vice President Kamala Harris — including roughly six-in-10 White male voters supporting Trump — about one-third of Black male voters supported Trump, as did about 50% of young Latino male voters. Trump's support among young Black and Latino male voters jumped by about 20% compared to his 2020 support, the AP reported.

Democrats are spending $20 million on a study examining how to speak to "American men" after losing ground with the demographic during the 2024 election cycle, The New York Times revealed in May.

The project, titled "American Men: A Strategic Plan," will "study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces" of male voters.