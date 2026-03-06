Shohei Ohtani opens World Baseball Classic with explosive grand slam as Japan annihilates Taiwan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani started the World Baseball Classic off with a boom.

The Team Japan captain hit a grand slam in the second inning of Friday's opening game against Taiwan, en route to a 13-0 blowout win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I knew it was going to leave the park right away after I hit it," Ohtani told reporters after the game. "It’s important to score first."

The superstar thanked fans after the game.

"It was a good game, and we got off to a good start, so I think it was all because of your support," he said to rising applause as he spoke in Japanese. "I think the battles will continue, but if the fans and the team can come together and cheer, it will encourage us. So please support us."

Japan's starting pitcher and Ohtani's Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto said he tips his cap to Ohtani after the game.

"This was our first game of the tournament and to score the first run is always difficult," Yamamoto said. "But Shohei hit a huge home run to give us the momentum. So I tip my cap to him."

Japan is looking to defend their world championship after winning the 2023 Baseball World Classic, winning a 3-2 thriller over the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year's Team USA, led by captain Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, will be looking to take back the crown, and will start pool play on Friday night against Brazil.