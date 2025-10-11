Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Golf legend Phil Mickelson reacts to Charlie Kirk's Presidential Medal of Freedom award date

Conservative activist will receive honor posthumously following assassination in Utah last month

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Golf legend Phil Mickelson shared his reaction to the news that the late Charlie Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on what would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday – Oct. 14.

Mickelson sent an X post on Saturday, sharing the news, with his thoughts. 

"His presence and message will live forever but I still wish he was here. This award is well deserved," Mickelson wrote. 

Mickelson has been a staunch celebrator of Kirk's life since the conservative activist's assassination in Utah last month. Mickelson has also taken aim at those who have made inflammatory comments in the aftermath of Kirk's death. 

Phil Mickelson looks on during practice round

Phil Mickelson looks on during a practice round prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024, in Troon, Scotland. (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk is bringing out some of the best in humanity and it’s also exposing some of the worst," he wrote on X in response to a statement from the president of the Oxford Union last month. "The unification, love, support, and outcry on his behalf throughout the world is heartwarming. 

"The number of people supporting Tyler Robinson’s appalling behavior has opened my eyes to a side of extremism with a moral superiority complex that has also shaken my belief in people in general. I hope they are held accountable for their disgusting rhetoric."

Mickelson also shared a post featuring one of Kirk’s debates. The talk with another student featured Kirk shutting down a college-aged man and his "hate" for billionaires like President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

EX-JETS STAR 'DISGUSTED' WITH NEW JERSEY TOWN FOR FAILING TO HONOR CHARLIE KIRK

An image of Charlie Kirk surrounded by American flags and other mementos

An image of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is placed at a memorial in his honor, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 29. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

"His ability to use words and his intellect to win debates is what scared them," Mickelson wrote.

Mickelson also took aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after the controversial congresswoman insulted Kirk and his legacy in a CNN interview. 

During the interview on CNN, Omar addressed her recent social media posts in which she called Kirk "Dr. Frankenstein," doubling down on those comments and saying his legacy should be left in the "dustbin of history." 

"What I find jarring is that there's so many people willing to excuse the most reprehensible things that he said, that they agree with that, that they're willing to have monuments for him, that they want to create a day to honor him, and that they want to produce resolutions in the house of Congress honoring his life and legacy," Omar said.  

"I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind, that should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day." 

Phil Mickelson, Ilhan Omar

Golfing legend Phil Mickelson condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar for comments about Charlie Kirk. (Getty Images)

Mickelson responded to Omar's comments in a post on X, saying he hopes she's "sent back to Somalia soon." 

"Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon," Mickelson wrote. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

