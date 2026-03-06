Saudi flag football game featuring Tom Brady, NFL stars to move amid ongoing Middle East operations: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is moving from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles, according to NFL Network and The Athletic.

It is likely to move to BMO Stadium, which will host flag football at the 2028 Olympics.

The stadium was built specifically for soccer, and it is the home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

The event was originally slated to take place on March 21.

Rob Gronkowski and others are scheduled to participate in the event, which was originally going to take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Brady and Jayden Daniels are set to be quarterbacks.

"It's a multi-year commitment," Brady said in September. "Obviously, we're getting off to a good start. The first year will be kind of where everyone’s attention and energy is at. It’s the first time we’ve ever done something like this, but all the players that I’ve talked to are excited about playing.

"Obviously, with the Olympics coming up in 2028, I think it’s all the NFL players' first exposure to it, and I didn’t want to miss out on being a part of it."

Brady partnered with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

"I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady added in a press release. "I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."

Gronkowski, who is an analyst on FOX Sports like Brady, said his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate asked him to be part of the flag football event.

FOX Sports will televise the tournament, and comedian Kevin Hart will be the host.

