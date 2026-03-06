Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Yankees star Jazz Chisholm booed during World Baseball Classic in Great Britain-Mexico game

Chisholm incited criticism multiple times during the 2025 season

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
David Ortiz, Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez reflect on WBC memories ahead of its 2026 return to FOX Video

David Ortiz, Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez reflect on WBC memories ahead of its 2026 return to FOX

David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez reflect on their memories from the World Baseball Classic, while Kevin Burkhardt joins the discussion as the tournament prepares for its 2026 return to FOX.

New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was booed during introductions for the World Baseball Classic on Friday, as he represented Team Great Britain. 

Chisholm was the only player to be booed during introductions of Great Britain's game against Mexico, which took place in Houston, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Chisholm was also jeered each time he came to the plate.

The reason for the boos is unknown.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #3 of Team Great Britain poses for a photo during the Team Great Britain photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Monday, March 2, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Norm Hall/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Chisholm chose to play for Great Britain because he was born in The Bahamas, a former British colony and current Commonwealth realm, which makes him eligible under tournament rules. 

Chisholm incited criticism multiple times during the 2025 season while playing for the Yankees. He was initially suspended for one game and fined by MLB for posting "Not even f---ing close!!!!!" on X, appearing to reference a decision by an umpire to eject him in an April game. The one-game suspension was overturned on appeal, but a fine remained.

The infielder was mocked on social media after a head-scratching baserunning blunder against his former team, the Miami Marlins, in August. 

Chisholm was on first base in the top of the second inning with Paul Goldschmidt up at bat. The Yankees’ batter popped up to Marlins’ second baseman Xavier Edwards. Chisholm was too far off first base and got caught napping. Edwards then threw the ball to first for the inning-ending double play.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #3 of Great Britain reacts prior to the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B game against Mexico at Daikin Park on March 6, 2026, in Houston, Texas.  (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

"What was Chisholm thinking?" Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay asked.

Chishlom said afterward he wouldn’t have changed anything, adding that he was trying to be aggressive on the basepaths by forcing Edwards to possibly make an error. He later did not start Game 1 of the Yankees' Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox when the postseason began. 

When reporters approached Chisholm in the Yankee clubhouse after the game, he hardly paid them any mind, keeping his back turned for almost the entire duration of his media session and shuffling things in his locker.

"We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That’s how I look at it," he said begrudgingly.

After the Yankees' playoff exit in a divisional round loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Chisholm received backlash for a photo showing him partying with 50 Cent in a New York nightclub.

Jazz Chisholm Jr vs Braves

Jul 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) on third base against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Prior to the start of last season, last March, Chisholm raised eyebrows when he declared that baseball is a "White Sport." 

"I don’t want to say this. Baseball is a White sport. I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds," he told The Athletic. "The unwritten rules of baseball are White. And I always broke the unwritten rules of baseball."

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

