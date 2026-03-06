Yankees star Jazz Chisholm booed during World Baseball Classic in Great Britain-Mexico game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was booed during introductions for the World Baseball Classic on Friday, as he represented Team Great Britain.

Chisholm was the only player to be booed during introductions of Great Britain's game against Mexico, which took place in Houston, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Chisholm was also jeered each time he came to the plate.

The reason for the boos is unknown.

Chisholm chose to play for Great Britain because he was born in The Bahamas, a former British colony and current Commonwealth realm, which makes him eligible under tournament rules.

Chisholm incited criticism multiple times during the 2025 season while playing for the Yankees. He was initially suspended for one game and fined by MLB for posting "Not even f---ing close!!!!!" on X, appearing to reference a decision by an umpire to eject him in an April game. The one-game suspension was overturned on appeal, but a fine remained.

The infielder was mocked on social media after a head-scratching baserunning blunder against his former team, the Miami Marlins, in August.

Chisholm was on first base in the top of the second inning with Paul Goldschmidt up at bat. The Yankees’ batter popped up to Marlins’ second baseman Xavier Edwards. Chisholm was too far off first base and got caught napping. Edwards then threw the ball to first for the inning-ending double play.

"What was Chisholm thinking?" Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay asked.

Chishlom said afterward he wouldn’t have changed anything, adding that he was trying to be aggressive on the basepaths by forcing Edwards to possibly make an error. He later did not start Game 1 of the Yankees' Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox when the postseason began.

When reporters approached Chisholm in the Yankee clubhouse after the game, he hardly paid them any mind, keeping his back turned for almost the entire duration of his media session and shuffling things in his locker.

"We gotta do whatever we gotta do to win, right? That’s how I look at it," he said begrudgingly.

After the Yankees' playoff exit in a divisional round loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Chisholm received backlash for a photo showing him partying with 50 Cent in a New York nightclub.

Prior to the start of last season, last March, Chisholm raised eyebrows when he declared that baseball is a "White Sport."

"I don’t want to say this. Baseball is a White sport. I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds," he told The Athletic . "The unwritten rules of baseball are White. And I always broke the unwritten rules of baseball."