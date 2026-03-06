Ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore walks into court hand-in-hand with wife ahead of latest hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was spotted holding hands with his wife, Kelli, inside an Ann Arbor district court on Friday morning.

Moore is the subject of a criminal case after he was arrested shortly after being fired due to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Soon after the firing, he was jailed after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and allegedly threatening to kill himself .

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Moore's wife also appeared in court in January.

Kelli called 911 over concerns the former Michigan coach was "going to hurt himself" after getting "fired from his job."

Moore and the alleged victim had an "intimate relationship for a number of years," a prosecutor said during an initial hearing shortly after his arrest, but had broken up earlier this week.

The alleged mistress did not have her contract with the university renewed, the school confirmed to Fox News Digital earlier this week.

Moore, if convicted, faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would certainly further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines.

Moore went 16-8 as Michigan's head coach, going 8-5 in year one and then 7-3 this past season. He missed a pair of games due to a suspension from the sign-stealing investigation into the school.

Moore replaced Jim Harbaugh after the team completed a 15-0 season en route to a national championship — Moore was the offensive coordinator of that squad.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

