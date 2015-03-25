Golden State Warriors say point guard Stephen Curry has bruised left ankle

next Image 1 of 2

The Golden State Warriors say an MRI on point guard Stephen Curry's left ankle shows a bone bruise and his status is officially day to day.

Curry was injured in the third quarter of Golden State's 106-93 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. He said after the game he will "probably" play at San Antonio on Friday night when the Warriors visit the Spurs in a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series.

Curry had just five points on 2-for-8 shooting with seven assists in 24 minutes against Minnesota. He walked gingerly after getting tangled up with Ricky Rubio and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Curry had repeated problems with his left ankle during the playoffs. He has had two surgeries on his right ankle.