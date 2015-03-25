Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Golden State Warriors say point guard Stephen Curry has bruised left ankle

By | Associated Press
  • 35d55bdb-Warriors Timberwolves Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Golden State Warriors' David Lee (10) sets a pick on Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio, right, of Spain, as Warriors' Stephen Curry drives by in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (The Associated Press)

  • a55d815d-Warriors 76ers Baseball
    Image 2 of 2

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives past Philadelphia 76ers' James Anderson (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 4, 2013, in Philadelphia. The Warriors won 110-90. (AP Photo/Michael Perez) (The Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors say an MRI on point guard Stephen Curry's left ankle shows a bone bruise and his status is officially day to day.

Curry was injured in the third quarter of Golden State's 106-93 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. He said after the game he will "probably" play at San Antonio on Friday night when the Warriors visit the Spurs in a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series.

Curry had just five points on 2-for-8 shooting with seven assists in 24 minutes against Minnesota. He walked gingerly after getting tangled up with Ricky Rubio and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Curry had repeated problems with his left ankle during the playoffs. He has had two surgeries on his right ankle.