New York Giants

Giants star slams team's decisions late in loss to Lions

Nabers tore his ACL in September

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Malik Nabers, the New York Giants’ sidelined star wide receiver, unleashed on his team in a since-deleted social media post following their overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Nabers appeared to take issue with the team’s play-calling in the fourth quarter when the team opted to go for it on fourth down up three points. The Giants turned the ball over and the Lions drove down the field and tied the game on a Jake Bates 59-yard field goal.

Malik Nabers looks on vs Chiefs

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sept 21, 2025.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"Sometimes I think they (be) making us lose on purpose!" he wrote on X. "Cause it’s no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? Then you (don’t) kick the field goal??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?"

Nabers deleted the post, but not before NFL media and fans alike took a screenshot.

The drive in question saw the Giants run 14 plays for 86 yards without yielding any points. Jameis Winston’s pass to Theo Johnson in the end zone was incomplete.

Malik Nabers carted off the field

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Detroit got the ball back and Jared Goff led the team on a 13-play, 53-yard drive. Bates kicked the game-tying field goal. The Giants didn’t have an answer and the game went into overtime.

The Lions ran one play in overtime and scored a touchdown. Goff found Jahmyr Gibbs, who took the ball 69 yards for the go-ahead score. New York couldn’t match it and the Lions were able to hold on for the 34-27 win.

Nabers has been out of action since he suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 28 in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants are now 2-10 on the year and are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

