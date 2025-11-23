Jameis Winston has play of the year candidate after insane touchdown catch-and-run despite Giants loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants may have fallen to the Detroit Lions in overtime, but quarterback Jameis Winston is a strong candidate for Play of the Year, and you’ll never guess what he did.

Winston, the journeyman quarterback who has started the past two games for New York with rookie Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol, showcased some Giants trickery on the opening drive of the matchup in Detroit. He received a pass back before launching a 39-yard touchdown to Wan’Dale Robinson to get on the board first.

But that wasn’t even the best trick play called by interim head coach Mike Kafka, as the fourth quarter saw a play where Winston scored a 33-yard touchdown of his own, and he needed to show off some impressive jukes in the process.

The play occurred with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter, when Gunner Olszewski took the ball from Winston, who started a run down the left sideline. Olszewski was looking his way, but he didn’t immediately throw it. He had to wait before throwing a strike to Winston, who had a defender on him.

But instead of just going down, Winston shimmied, threw a stiff-arm, and stayed on his feet to allow himself a walk-in touchdown. It was an incredible play for the 31-year-old, as the Giants went wild during the touchdown celebration.

At the time, it was a massive score for New York, as it gave the team a 10-point lead over the Lions following the extra point. Many believed this game would be a blowout because the Giants had been struggling at 2-9 entering the game.

But Winston and the Giants’ offense held a 20-17 lead at halftime and again early in the fourth quarter.

GIANTS USE TRICK PLAY TO SCORE EARLY TOUCHDOWN VS LIONS

The aforementioned Robinson finished the game with 156 yards on nine receptions, while Theo Johnson (77 yards) and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (68 yards) also had big games through the air. Winston threw for 366 yards on 18 completions and also found Isaiah Hodgins for a touchdown grab in the first half.

But the Lions’ offense is a hard one to tame, especially No. 0 in the backfield.

Jahmyr Gibbs was the main reason for the Giants’ loss, as the Lions’ superstar running back had a whopping 219 yards on the ground with two long touchdown runs, while hauling in 11 passes for 45 yards and a score as well. It was a three-touchdown game and 264 total yards from scrimmage, and Amon-Ra St. Brown added 149 yards on nine grabs with his own touchdown for Detroit.

The game eventually went to overtime after Jake Bates nailed a 59-yard kick to tie it at 27 apiece with a few ticks left in regulation. Then, Gibbs needed just one play to go 69 yards past the Giants’ defense into the end zone to take the 34-27 lead.

Winston and the Giants got their own possession in overtime, moving the ball into Lions territory, but it was all for naught after Aidan Hutchinson sacked the quarterback on fourth down to end the game.

The Giants fell to 2-10, while the Lions improved to 7-4, despite the scare Winston and company gave them on Sunday.

