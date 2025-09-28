Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Giants

Giants' Malik Nabers suffers devastating knee injury vs Chargers

Nabers had been one of a few bright spots on the Giants' offense

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jaxson Dart named Giants starter entering Week 4 | The Herd

Jaxson Dart named Giants starter entering Week 4 | The Herd

The New York Giants will officially start their 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart this Sunday, benching Russell Wilson.

New York Giants star Malik Nabers exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an apparent knee injury while going up for a catch.

Nabers was jockeying for position against Chargers cornerback Cam Hart down the sideline as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart tossed up a pass in his direction. The wide receiver went back toward the ball to try to make a play. He was grabbing his right knee before he landed on the field.

Malik Nabers in pain

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts to an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Giants’ training staff came out to attend to Nabers. He was taken off the field on a cart, and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

NFL Network reported that Nabers was believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

Nabers had been one of the few bright spots for the Giants’ offense since he came into the NFL last season. He had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year.

Malik Nabers leaps for a pass

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts as he leaps for a pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

It was more of the same for Nabers as he started the 2025 season. Though he was not utilized much in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Nabers broke out for six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.

As Dart was named the starting quarterback, Giants fans had hoped the two could forge a strong relationship in the former Ole Miss standout’s first start.

Malik Nabers on the medical cart

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is driven off the field by medical personnel after an injury during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Dart scored a rushing touchdown on his first drive. Nabers had two catches on three targets for 20 yards before the injury.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

