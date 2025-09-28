Giants' Malik Nabers suffers devastating knee injury vs Chargers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants star Malik Nabers exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an apparent knee injury while going up for a catch.

Nabers was jockeying for position against Chargers cornerback Cam Hart down the sideline as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart tossed up a pass in his direction. The wide receiver went back toward the ball to try to make a play. He was grabbing his right knee before he landed on the field.

The Giants’ training staff came out to attend to Nabers. He was taken off the field on a cart, and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

NFL Network reported that Nabers was believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

Nabers had been one of the few bright spots for the Giants’ offense since he came into the NFL last season. He had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie year.

It was more of the same for Nabers as he started the 2025 season. Though he was not utilized much in the 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Nabers broke out for six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.

As Dart was named the starting quarterback, Giants fans had hoped the two could forge a strong relationship in the former Ole Miss standout’s first start.

Dart scored a rushing touchdown on his first drive. Nabers had two catches on three targets for 20 yards before the injury.