Giants star Malik Nabers pokes fun at own season-ending injury, fantasy football in hilarious commercial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL’s regular season is ending soon, which means that fantasy football seasons are also coming to a close.

But while the season may be ending, the fantasy football punishments are only just beginning. For the player who finishes in last place, one common punishment is that they have to spend 24 hours in a bar, or at an IHOP eating pancakes.

New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers was drafted in the first round by many players, but the second-year wide receiver tore his ACL in Week 4. The Giants certainly missed him in the lineup, as did a lot of fantasy football players, whose teams looked a lot different without Nabers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nabers and IHOP partnered to make a hilarious commercial, which made fun of his injury and the impact it had on fantasy football players.

"Every year, thousands of fantasy football leagues make their last-place team spend 24 hours at IHOP eating pancakes," Nabers said.

A waitress then interrupted and said, "Just like you helped everyone’s fantasy team this season?"

RAIDERS STAR MAXX CROSBY LEAVES TEAM FACILITY AFTER GETTING RULED OUT IN GAME FOR NO 1 PICK

Nabers was eating pancakes, with his crutches next to him, when a kid walked up and asked the Giants star if it was actually him.

After Nabers confirmed it was himself, the kid yelled, "I wasted my first-round pick on you!"

The 22-year-old was on his way to making his second season look a lot like his rookie season. As a rookie, Nabers had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards with seven touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nabers set the record for most catches ever by a rookie wide receiver. In four games before tearing his ACL, the former LSU star had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy owners who draft Nabers next season hope that he will regain his form and that they will avoid last place.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.