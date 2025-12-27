Raiders star Maxx Crosby leaves team facility after getting ruled out in game for No 1 pick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without their two best players in a game that will determine who gets the rights to the No. 1 overall pick next April.

The New York Giants will head west Sunday in a battle between two 2 and 13 teams — Big Blue currently owns the No. 1 pick but would forfeit it to the Raiders with a victory.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, ending his season. A few days later, defensive end Maxx Crosby was listed as out because of a nagging knee injury.

Crosby, who said earlier this week he did not "give a s---" about the No. 1 pick, then left the team facility because he disagreed with his status for the remainder of the year, according to Fox Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer.

Glazer said the Raiders wanted to shut the star defensive end down for the team’s final two games of the regular season, but Crosby "vehemently disagreed" with the idea and left the facility. Crosby, a Pro Bowler in each of the past five seasons, has played in each of the Raiders’ 15 games this season and has recorded 10.0 sacks.

"I don’t play for that. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world," Crosby told reporters Tuesday.

"That’s what I focus on every day, and being a great leader, and being an influence, and being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. The front office, the coaches, they do that. But that’s got nothing to do with me. I’ve learned that lesson in the past, you can’t control everything. That’s not my job description, my job is to be the best in the world at what I do."

The No. 1 overall pick would give the Raiders a chance to select the top quarterback in the class, as Geno Smith doesn’t appear to be the long-term answer.

The Giants seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, which would likely prompt a trade back if they hold the pick.

The Giants and Raiders play at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

