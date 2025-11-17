Giants rookie Cam Skattebo starts brawl after shoving WWE stars at 'Monday Night Raw'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is recovering from his season-ending ankle injury in his own unique way these days.

That includes getting into fights with WWE superstars at Madison Square Garden.

Giants fans won’t see the Arizona State product on the field again until next season, but he was spotted ringside with some of his teammates at "Monday Night Raw" at Madison Square Garden, where the trio known as the Judgment Day got into a scuffle with the rookie sensation.

It began when Dominik Mysterio, one of the trio’s three stars, started jawing with actor and comedian Andrew Schulz. While talking to Schulz, Mysterio — the son of wrestling legend Rey Mysterio — mocked the New York native, saying he was staring at the only champion the city had seen in years.

Mysterio then looked at Skattebo after asking how many years it had been since a New York team won a title and said, "Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don’t know. He can’t count."

That prompted Skattebo — who suffered his injury in a Week 8 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — to stand up and get in Mysterio’s face.

Then, JD McDonagh began jawing at Skattebo, shouting at the Giants players before turning to the rookie.

"You guys gonna play defense for the first time this season?" McDonagh shouted before looking at Skattebo. "What are you gonna do?"

Skattebo shoved McDonagh to the ground, sparking a skirmish between Schulz, Giants players and the wrestlers before security broke it up.

Among Skattebo’s Giants teammates in attendance was fellow rookie Abdul Carter, the team’s first-round pick, who was sporting a custom Giants WWE title belt on his left shoulder.

While Skattebo is enjoying himself at premier New York City events — including a showing at UFC 322 at MSG on Saturday night — he’d much rather have been on the field Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He was seen rolling on a scooter at MetLife Stadium before watching his team lose 27-20 to Green Bay, dropping the Giants to 2-9 on the season.

Skattebo took the city — and the NFL — by storm when he scored three touchdowns in a win over the Eagles at home on "Thursday Night Football." His hard-nosed running style and Tasmanian devil-like demeanor quickly made the fourth-round pick a fan favorite alongside fellow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants haven’t had the best luck with health this season to go along with their losing woes. Before Skattebo’s injury in Week 8, Malik Nabers, the second-year receiver from LSU, tore his ACL in Week 4 — Dart’s starting debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants fans believed the team could still salvage the season without Nabers, as Dart and Skattebo made a strong tandem on offense. But with Skattebo now out, only Dart — who didn’t play Sunday due to a concussion — remains as the team’s promising young offensive talent.

Skattebo finished his rookie season with 617 scrimmage yards (410 rushing, 207 receiving) and seven total touchdowns across eight games.

