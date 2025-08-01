Jelly Roll gives credit to WWE stars ahead of SummerSlam: 'That wrestling-is-fake stuff gotta go out the door'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Jelly Roll is set for a tag-team match at SummerSlam with WWE star Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul this weekend.

Jelly Roll appeared at WrestleMania 41 back in April, and as of late he was mixing it up in the ring as he tried to save Orton from McIntyre and Paul’s assaults. The 6-foot-1 music star also took a dropkick to the face from McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

On the penultimate "Friday Night SmackDown" before SummerSlam, Jelly Roll delivered a Black Hole Slam to Paul. It was one of the last licks to get in before his match.

Make no mistake, Jelly Roll said, pro wrestling is as real as it gets.

"These men and women put their bodies through hell … I really understand it now that I went in there. . . . Listen man, that wrestling-is-fake stuff gotta go out the door," he said Friday on ESPN’s "Get Up." "There’s no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in-front of 60,000 people. There’s no fake way to go over a cable rope.

"I broke my pinkie week one of training by accident. It’s a constant collision."

Jelly Roll added that he wouldn’t have had "any courage" to perform at SummerSlam if he didn’t have Orton in his corner.

Orton also gave Jelly Roll massive praise for how he’s handled the increased spotlight in the last few weeks.

"I think it’s pretty much common knowledge that Jelly Roll is an amazing human being. He makes time for everybody no matter who you are. He met my wife while he was hosting the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Show’ a few weeks ago," Orton said. "He was doing rehearsal, he was being pulled every which way, everyone needed a piece of Jelly Roll for rehearsal, but he made five minutes of time to meet my wife and gave her his time.

"He’s just an amazing human being and he’s working as hard as anyone if not harder as anyone who’s come into our world."

SummerSlam is set for Saturday and Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.