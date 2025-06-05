Giants' OTA session ends early after multiple fights erupt: 'Heat got to us'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tensions flared during the New York Giants' offseason workouts Thursday with a pair of skirmishes that prompted head coach Brian Daboll to end the session early.

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, who was involved in one of the fights, downplayed the incident when speaking to reporters, admitting the "heat got to us."

"It’s a violent sport we play. Guys trying to get better … tensions raised a little high, heat is getting a little hotter. So, guys are getting a little more agitated. But it ain’t that deep. We squashed it."

Burns and left tackle James Hudson got into a shoving match as temperatures reached around 90 degrees. The two players removed their helmets and appeared to square up for a fight, but the situation deescalated when teammates eventually separated the two, The Associated Press reported.

Both players were sent to the sidelines, but, on the next play, another fight erupted.

This time Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor got into a spat that turned physical when Thibodeaux threw a punch. Hudson then reportedly emerged from the sideline and tackled Thibodeaux. Burns also joined in.

"I feel like it’s healthy at times," Burns said of the fighting. "I feel like it’s healthy to a certain extent. You still want to get your work done at the end of the day."

But the brawls eventually prompted Daboll to end the practice.

Quarterback Russell Wilson downplayed the incident, saying it's "nothing to worry about."

"A lot of times when you have a long practice, like the way we did, the way we're working, things happen," Wilson said. "Every great team I've been on, there's been a couple of those."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.