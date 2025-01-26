Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cowboys great Dez Bryant get into X beef after Saquon Barkley comment

A brilliant NFC Championship performance from Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday led one Dallas Cowboys great to troll the New York Giants for letting him go, a storyline that has been used all season.

But Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't appreciate Dez Bryant's posts on X, leading to some public beef as they went back and forth.

Barkley scored three touchdowns on the ground in the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Bryant fired off a tweet as Barkley was dicing up the Commanders, poking the Giants for letting the star running back walk away in free agency and eventually signing with the division rival Eagles.

"The Giants have got to be sick; I don’t care what anyone says," Bryant posted, with a laughing emoji.

Thibodeaux saw the tweet come from Bryant hours after posting it, but he wasted no time jabbing at Bryant about his lack of championships in his own career.

"We got the same amount of SB (Super Bowls)," Thibodeaux quote tweeted over Bryant’s initial post.

Bryant answered five minutes later and didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Giants.

"That’s a fact but I had a grat career and I’m in the record [book emoji]..sooooooo….I’m good with that!" Bryant said.

"You guys let go of the best player in the NFL this year and the GM son told him straight in his face to draft Jayden Daniels. You shouldn’t be addressing me you should be addressing your dumb ass GM…"

That was just the start of it for these two as Thibodeaux added, "I’m shooting on any old head mentioning the Giants from here on out." But that led to more from Bryant.

"The only player over there who’s (sic) legit is Malik Nabers…Other than that, sorry to break it to you buddy, you guys are awful," Bryant said. "Cut all of that political shit out! ..You better hope they don’t trade your ass the way you’re hyping…Pipe down buddy…I bet not see you looking for a trade or cut."

Thibodeaux attempted to cool the tension, but Bryant continued.

Thibodeaux obliged, asking the former receiver, "Why haven’t you retired?" He also implied Bryant, 36, would answer the call from Giants GM Joe Schoen if he asked him to work out for a roster spot.

"I bet you show up," Thibodeaux said.

"This how I know..you don’t know..," Bryant responded. "One day we’ll rap in person! Im far off the spectrum! I’m here to put you guys on game…I hate you misinterpreted my tweet…I’m done going back and forth..I pray you have a successful career."

One NFL fan eventually asked what the two were beefing about.

"Everybody think they can say something about a team I represent….not on my watch," Thibodeaux responded with a laughing emoji. "Till I’m not longer a Giant ima (sic) stand in bidness (sic)."

Thibodeaux was the Giants’ fifth overall pick out of Oregon in the 2022 NFL Draft, and after posting 11.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in a breakout 2023 campaign, he regressed on the stat sheet with 5.5 sacks and 28 combined tackles compared to 50 the year prior. He also played just 12 games in 2024.

Meanwhile, Bryant, the three-time Pro Bowler, played nine seasons in the NFL, eight of which came with the Cowboys, where he totaled 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over 113 games. He played his final NFL season in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in six games in which he had six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

