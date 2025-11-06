Giants kicker Graham Gano reveals vile messages from fans amid roller-coaster season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has not been in the good graces of fans this season. Unfortunately, the veteran has gotten used to hate and vitriol.

And he detailed the horrible words he’s had to read and hear.

"I hear everyone else’s frustration — media, fans. Shoot, ever since sports betting started, I get people telling me to kill myself every week because I’ll hit a kick that loses them money, I’ll miss a kick and it loses them money. The other day, somebody told me to get cancer and die," Gano said Thursday, via the New York Post.

Gano has been one of the best placekickers in the NFL since entering the league in 2009, but the 38-year-old has had issues staying healthy with the Giants over the past three seasons. He may miss his 21st game over that span if he’s unavailable for New York this Sunday against the Chicago Bears on the road.

But that doesn’t warrant those types of messages from NFL fans.

Gano opening up about this comes on a horrible day for the football world after Dallas Cowboys second-year linebacker Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide at the age of 24.

Gano said the tragic news was discussed by the team earlier Thursday.

"We were talking about that this morning, guys on the team," said Gano, who is a players rep for the NFL Players Association. "I hated hearing the news. The biggest thing — it’s not just football, it’s everybody. If you have anybody that is on your mind to reach out, do it. You never know. It could be the difference."

Gano, who is dealing with a neck injury, hopes he can play Sunday and beyond because all he wants to do is help the Giants win football games.

"I just want to make the fans happy, help the team win games, and not being able to do that is hard," he said. "People are passionate, and a lot of it I understand. I want to do my best. I’m proud to be a Giant. I wish there was something I could do to not be hurt.

"I want people to know I care, I want to play, I want to be the best I can, I want to make every kick. I wouldn’t be playing this long if I didn’t care about it."

Now in his 16th NFL season, Gano missed his first field goal of the year last week — a 45-yard attempt in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He has made all nine of his extra-point attempts.