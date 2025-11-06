Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide after police chase in Texas, officials say

Kneeland, 24, refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over on Wednesday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Details surrounding the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland were revealed Thursday after officials confirmed that the 24-year-old NFL pro died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Texas. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement detailing the events of Wednesday night that ultimately led officials to finding Kneeland "deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound." 

According to officials, DPS troopers attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:33 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop. Authorities engaged in a pursuit but eventually lost sight of Kneeland’s vehicle, ending the chase. 

His car was later found abandoned and authorities began searching the area. Kneeland was later found dead. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

