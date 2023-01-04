Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux dismisses Jeff Saturday's criticism of celebration: 'I don't know who he is'

Saturday called the celebration 'trash' and 'tasteless'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After Kayvon Thibodeaux got a sack Sunday, the rookie celebrated by making snow angels on the MetLife Stadium turf.

The celebration, though, came right next to an injured Nick Foles, who was carted into the locker room and did not return to the game. On his own sideline, Thibodeaux also gestured that he put Foles to sleep.

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday called Thibodeaux's celebration "trash" and "tasteless."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.  

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But to Thibodeaux, Saturday's comments don't matter. Thibodeaux said he doesn't know who Saturday is.

"I don't know who he is. Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn't really affect me," Thibodeaux told reporters Wednesday.

Thibodeaux said he shouldn't be criticized for his celebration by those not "actually in the sport."

"Who's the gatekeeper of when to do something?" Thibodeaux said. "So once we figure out who the gatekeeper is, then we can write the rules and we can establish the narratives and things like that. But until you guys are actually in the sport and do it and be in that moment, you can't create a narrative."

Told Saturday, one of the best centers of all time, was upset with the celebration, Thibodeaux said he hadn't heard of the former Colts player.

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium Jan 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium Jan 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (John Jones/USA Today Sports)

GIANTS' KAYVON THIBODEAUX SAYS HE DIDN'T SEE NICK FOLES IN CELEBRATION, COLTS TEAMMATE CALLS IT 'HORSES---'

The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft said he isn't trying to hurt anybody nor did he know Foles was hurt, but the Giants "brought [him] here to be a savage."

"When you play a game, and you're high emotion, high adrenaline, you see [Jaylon Smith]. [Smith] comes in to make a hit, and he stops because the game and the penalties and the flags and all this. So what am I supposed to do now? Every time I sack a quarterback, stop and look and help him up? 

"You don’t play the game for anybody to get injured, but I play defense. They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game and to impact the game. We preach that impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do."

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.  

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thibodeaux and the Giants clinched a playoff berth with their 38-10 win over Indianapolis Sunday.