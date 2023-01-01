Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he didn't see Nick Foles in celebration, Colts teammate calls it 'horses---'

Thibodeaux is having a breakout rookie season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux created a stir off the field as much as he did on the field Sunday as the team clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In the second quarter, Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles and celebrated by doing snow angels on the MetLife Stadium turf. Little did he apparently know, Foles was down in pain right next to him and the quarterback would not return to the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants looks on during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants looks on during pregame against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Thibodeaux insisted after the game he didn’t know Foles was injured on the play while he celebrated.

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up," he said after the game, via ESPN. "When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right."

Foles’ teammate Ryan Kelly was upset with the celebration, calling it "horses---."

GIANTS CLINCH FIRST PLAYOFF BERTH SINCE 2016 IN BLOWOUT WIN VS COLTS

Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts prepares to snap the ball in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts prepares to snap the ball in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against," the offensive lineman said, via the team’s website. "That’s just horses---."

New York locked down a playoff berth with the victory. Thibodeaux appeared to be looking forward to what the postseason could bring.

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think in the playoffs, it’s every man for themselves. Any team can win it all. It’s up to us to keep staying consistent and keep doing the things that got us here and just keep moving forward," he said.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.