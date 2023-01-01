Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he didn't see Nick Foles in celebration, Colts teammate calls it 'horses---'

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux created a stir off the field as much as he did on the field Sunday as the team clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In the second quarter, Thibodeaux sacked Nick Foles and celebrated by doing snow angels on the MetLife Stadium turf. Little did he apparently know, Foles was down in pain right next to him and the quarterback would not return to the game.

Thibodeaux insisted after the game he didn’t know Foles was injured on the play while he celebrated.

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up," he said after the game, via ESPN. "When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right."

Foles’ teammate Ryan Kelly was upset with the celebration, calling it "horses---."

"Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against," the offensive lineman said, via the team’s website. "That’s just horses---."

New York locked down a playoff berth with the victory. Thibodeaux appeared to be looking forward to what the postseason could bring.

"I think in the playoffs, it’s every man for themselves. Any team can win it all. It’s up to us to keep staying consistent and keep doing the things that got us here and just keep moving forward," he said.