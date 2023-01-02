Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' Jeff Saturday rips Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration as 'tasteless' and 'just trash'

Saturday also called out the Colts' offensive line for not taking action

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday tore into New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux for celebrating on the field as quarterback Nick Foles was on the ground injured, calling it "tasteless" and "trash." 

During a press conference on Monday, Saturday was asked about Thibodeaux’s snow angel celebration after he sacked Foles late in the second quarter. 

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts during the Indianapolis Colts game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts during the Indianapolis Colts game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Foles, who was visibly in pain, suffered a rib injury. 

GIANT’S KAYVON THIBODEAUX SAYS HE DIDN’T SEE NICK FOLES IN CELEBRATION, COLTS TEAMMATE CALLS IT ‘HORSES---'

"Tasteless from the celebration afterwards. Just trash. Not a fan of it at all and yeah, disappointed from the o-line perspective and from teammates in general. We protect our own," Saturday said.

"Y’all know me, I’ve been here a long time. I’m just going to tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all and that’s where I’ll leave it." 

Nick Foles of the Indianapolis Colts takes the snap against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Nick Foles of the Indianapolis Colts takes the snap against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Thibodeaux said after the game that he wasn’t aware of Foles' injury at the time.  

"When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up," he said, via ESPN. "When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right."

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants before the Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants before the Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Thibodeaux also made a "sleeping" gesture once back on the sideline. 

Saturday said Sam Ehlinger will close out the regular season in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

"I was happy with the way he played yesterday when he came in," Saturday said of Ehlinger. "He didn’t do everything perfect but I thought his energy was good. I thought he worked the ball down the field and in all fairness to him, at the end of the game we kind of pulled off knowing where we were."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.