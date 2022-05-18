Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' John Mara 'not happy' with hosting Monday night game during Jewish holiday

The Giants played the Dallas Cowboys during the Jewish holiday in 1998

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants co-owner John Mara isn’t happy after the NFL’s schedule release, but it doesn’t have anything to do with this year’s matchups. 

Mara told the New York Post he was unhappy the league scheduled the Giants' only Monday Night Football appearance for Sept. 26, which falls in the middle of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. 

NFL SCHEDULE 2022: ELI MANNING WINKS AT GIANTS FANS WITH ‘ELITE’ REMARK

"I am well aware of that and not happy about it," Mara said. "I made my feelings known to the league as soon as I saw the schedule. We have always requested the league take the Jewish High Holy Days into consideration when formulating our schedule. Not sure why it happened this year."

New York Giants president John Mara watches warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

New York Giants president John Mara watches warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports)

According to the Post, the Giants requested the NFL take this into consideration in the schedule after the Giants played the Dallas Cowboys during the Jewish holiday in 1998. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are never able to accommodate every request," NFL Senior Vice President of Broadcasting Howard Katz told the outlet. "It’s a pretty complex puzzle we put together." 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Katz noted that the Giants make the same request every year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s always been extremely sensitive to his Jewish fans and goes out of his way every year to remind us and ask us to avoid Jewish holidays," Katz added.

New York Giants CEO John Mara talks to the media before introducing new head coach Joe Judge during a news conference at MetLife Stadium Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New York Giants CEO John Mara talks to the media before introducing new head coach Joe Judge during a news conference at MetLife Stadium Jan. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Giants will play the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com