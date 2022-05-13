Expand / Collapse search
NFL schedule 2022: Eli Manning winks at Giants fans with 'elite' remark

The NFL officially released the Giants' schedule on Thursday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Eli Manning was a part of the New York Giants’ schedule release on Thursday as the new-look NFC East team will try to right the ship and get back to their winning ways under coach Brian Daboll.

As Manning was on the "top-secret mission" of putting the team’s schedule together, he gave a wink to Giants fans and those who debated whether he was an elite quarterback during his career.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the Philadelphia Eagles game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the Philadelphia Eagles game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

About 25 seconds into the video, Manning is seen calling United Airlines in an apparent attempt to book travel dates for the team. He was asked by a woman on the other end of the phone whether he was "premier status."

"No," Manning replied, "but I am elite."

Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants passes on the sideline against the New York Jets Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants passes on the sideline against the New York Jets Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

He then gave a nod to his double-middle fingers controversy on the "ManningCast" from the 2021 season. He spun a wheel of potential NFL opponents and it didn’t go to his liking. Manning yelled, "double birds!" The camera panned to a picture of Manning from the game, which reportedly drew a handful of FCC complaints.

Daboll then made an appearance and handed Manning the official 2022 schedule.

New York has one of the most favorable schedules in the NFL going into the season. Their opponents’ combined winning percentage is .465.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the team's training facility, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll speaks during a news conference at the team's training facility, Jan. 31, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Giants start the season against the Tennessee Titans and won’t have a true road game for the next five weeks. New York also has a Thanksgiving Day date against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.