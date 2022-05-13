NFL schedule 2022: Eli Manning winks at Giants fans with 'elite' remark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eli Manning was a part of the New York Giants’ schedule release on Thursday as the new-look NFC East team will try to right the ship and get back to their winning ways under coach Brian Daboll.

As Manning was on the "top-secret mission" of putting the team’s schedule together, he gave a wink to Giants fans and those who debated whether he was an elite quarterback during his career.

About 25 seconds into the video, Manning is seen calling United Airlines in an apparent attempt to book travel dates for the team. He was asked by a woman on the other end of the phone whether he was "premier status."

"No," Manning replied, "but I am elite."

He then gave a nod to his double-middle fingers controversy on the "ManningCast" from the 2021 season. He spun a wheel of potential NFL opponents and it didn’t go to his liking. Manning yelled, "double birds!" The camera panned to a picture of Manning from the game, which reportedly drew a handful of FCC complaints.

Daboll then made an appearance and handed Manning the official 2022 schedule.

New York has one of the most favorable schedules in the NFL going into the season. Their opponents’ combined winning percentage is .465.

The Giants start the season against the Tennessee Titans and won’t have a true road game for the next five weeks. New York also has a Thanksgiving Day date against the Dallas Cowboys.