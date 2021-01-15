Giants' Joe Judge cools off after Eagles criticism, admits 6-win shouldn't be in the playoffs

Giants coach Joe Judge was unhappy with the Philadelphia Eagles for their performance in Week 17, losing to the Washington Football Team and erasing New York from playoff contention.

While Judge’s beef with the Eagles was what all fans were thinking at the time, he admitted in a radio interview with WFAN on Tuesday that the team should have won more games.

"Look, that’s our fault. Point blank. We have to do better. 6-10 is not a playoff team," Judge said. "That’s the reality. That’s what it is. You don’t deserve to be in the playoffs with that. Our guys understand that. We’re not trying to sit back and make some excuse, or sit back and paint some picture that someone else owes us anything. They don’t. We owe it to ourselves to go out there and take advantage.

"What I was commenting on was specifically was about our players asking me about that and how I would respond to it. I was clear about what my message to the team was throughout the year from Day 1. And the last meeting we had as a team, that’s what I shared as well. So they could understand our approach as an organization here and my approach as a coach to make sure they’re always out there fighting for a result."

The issue fans had was with the Eagles being down only a score and then-head coach Doug Pederson taking out Jalen Hurts and putting in Nate Sudfeld.

The decision, while it may not have had anything to do with Pederson’s dismissal, kicked off a downward trajectory for the Super Bowl-winning coach.

Pederson was fired Monday after a 4-11-1 season.