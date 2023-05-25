Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants' Darren Waller on change of scenery: 'They value our opinions here'

Waller had a solid time with the Raiders but is embracing the change of scenery

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Giants made one of the splashiest trades of the offseason before their MetLife Stadium roommates, the New York Jets, went out to acquire four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Giants added firepower on offense with a trade for Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders. In 56 games for Las Vegas, Waller had 286 catches for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. He definitely could be one of the best targets Daniel Jones has had at his disposal so far.

Darren Waller and Lawrence Cager

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, #12, walks off the field with Lawrence Cager, #83, after workouts at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The one-time Pro Bowl tight end has already appeared to embrace the newfound culture in the locker room set by head coach Brian Daboll, and he said as much Thursday.

"Yeah, they value our opinions here," Waller said, via ESPN. "As a player, I feel like a lot of places I've gone, you're told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it's like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you're thinking, what you want to do more.

Darren Waller in drills

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, #12, performs a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership. We're all together and shouldn't be clashing with each other. We're all going in the same direction."

Waller came from an organization that has gone through a rocky few years. The uneasiness around the Raiders stemmed from the front office to the coaching staff to those who were putting on the silver and black game in and game out.

Waller added that he enjoys the "different types of energies" on the field.

Darren Waller in New Jersey

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, #12, stands on the sidelines during drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"That's what I love about being here," he said. "It's just been fun. It's also been challenging. Guys holding you to a high standard since I got here and I try to reciprocate that."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.