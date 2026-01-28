Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors ramp up again as Bucks' season spirals: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the NBA trade deadline looms, Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have his sights set on a potential move to another NBA market.

"Several rival teams" are floating "aggressive offers" about the possibility of adding the two-time league MVP to their respective rosters, ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources.

While Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 12-year career in Milwaukee and led the franchise to its first NBA championship in a half century, the team could be more willing than ever to entertain offers that would return considerable compensation to the Bucks.

A deal could happen as soon as the trade deadline next month. This year’s deadline is set for Feb. 5, but considering that the Bucks’ front office has not expressed urgency in potentially moving Antetokounmpo from its roster, a trade could be delayed until the summer.

Reports over the past few months have stated that Antetokounmpo told the Bucks that he reached a crossroads with the organization and was open to parting ways.

The latest report comes amid the Bucks' three-game losing skid. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Bucks on Tuesday, dropping Milwaukee's record to 18-27. The Bucks entered Wednesday’s NBA action in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and remain in jeopardy of missing the postseason.

This fall, the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo will become eligible for a supermax contract extension. If he doesn't ink an extension, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP would be scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Last week, Antetokounmpo was asked about his level of confidence that he would continue wearing a Bucks jersey throughout the 2025-26 season.

"I don't know. I don't know. I take it day by day," he replied.

Last week's 122-102 loss to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder prompted a blunt assessment from the 10-time All-Star.

"We're not playing hard," Antetokounmpo said. "We aren't doing the right thing. We're not playing to win. We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish, trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own."

A calf injury will keep Antetokounmpo sidelined for the next several weeks. The star forward appeared to have suffered the injury during last Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. He sustained a similar setback in December, which ultimately caused him to miss more than three weeks. Before that, a groin issue forced Antetokounmpo to sit out for 11 days in November.

On Monday, Bucks coach Doc Rivers declined to provide a timeline for Antetokounmpo’s return from his most recent injury.

When Antetokounmpo has been healthy enough to be in the lineup, the Bucks have put together a 15-15 record this season. In 30 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds.

