Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Ghana soccer star still missing despite reports he was found alive in rubble amid earthquake devastation

The death toll has climbed to nearly 12,000

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The search for Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu is still underway on Wednesday despite earlier reports that Atsu had been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week. 

The director of Atsu’s current club in Turkey, Hatayspor, told Reuters on Wednesday that the 31-year-old former English Premier League player has not been located in spite of statements from the Ghana Football Association and Confederation of African Football that he had been found and transported to a hospital. 

Christian Atsu runs during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 15, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. 

Christian Atsu runs during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 15, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.  (Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

"There is no information on his whereabouts yet, we don't know where he is," Volkan Demirel said. "It's not the case that he was pulled out or taken anywhere else."

CHRISTIAN ATSU, GHANA SOCCER STAR, FOUND ALIVE IN RUBBLE AFTER POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE LEAVES THOUSANDS DEAD

A Hatayspor spokesman told Turkish media on Monday that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and Syria. 

The Ghana Football Association tweeted an update on Tuesday that Atsu had been "successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment."

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United runs outside to warm up during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England. 

Christian Atsu of Newcastle United runs outside to warm up during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04, 2020 in Oxford, England.  (Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Confederation of African Football also tweeted on Tuesday that he was "recovering in the hospital" but provided another update confirming that Atsu was still missing. 

The death toll on Wednesday had reached nearly 12,000 as rescue teams from two dozen countries have responded to help locals sift through the rubble. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Experts warned that the realistic window to find any in the subfreezing temperatures was quickly closing.

Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on, Jan. 12, 2019.

Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Atsu, 31, joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year. He previously played for Everton and Newcastle United.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.