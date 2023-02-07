Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Christian Atsu, Ghana soccer star, found alive in rubble after powerful earthquake leaves thousands dead

Atsu played in the Premier League for a brief time

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian soccer star who played in the English Premier League for Everton and Newcastle United, was found alive in the aftermath of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The Ghana Football Association tweeted Tuesday they received information that Atsu was alive. He was pulled from a collapsed building in Turkey. Atsu currently plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on, Jan. 12, 2019.

Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

"We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment," the Ghana Football Association wrote in a tweet. "Let’s continue to pray for Christian."

A Hatayspor spokesman told Turkish media on Monday that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the powerful quakes has risen to more than 5,000.

A file photo dated Sept. 7, 2022 shows Christian Atsu of Atakas Hatayspor posing for a photo during a training session in Hatay, Turkey.

A file photo dated Sept. 7, 2022 shows Christian Atsu of Atakas Hatayspor posing for a photo during a training session in Hatay, Turkey. (Atakas Hatayspor/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atsu got his start in Portugal and helped Porto win the Primeira Liga during the 2012-13 season. He had signed with Chelsea on a five-year deal but had been loaned to several other clubs and never actually made an appearance for the Blues.

He has 65 national team appearances and nine goals.

People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.

People and rescue teams try to reach trapped residents inside collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The earthquake struck the region early Monday and was centered in Turkey’s southern province of Kahramanmaras. The rumbling was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. The subsequent temblors caused more destruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.