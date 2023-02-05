Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey early Monday and was felt across Syria, Jordan, and Israel, among other neighboring countries.

Preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the quake originated in Gaziantep, which is located in Turkey’s southeastern region and is a major provincial capital.

It was centered approximately 11 miles deep, according to USGS. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

The extent of possible infrastructure damage, injuries, and possible deaths remains unclear at this time.

Turkey has experienced severe earthquakes over the years. In 2020, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 57 people and injuring more than 900.

