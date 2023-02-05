Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Turkey
Published

Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East

The earthquake's epicenter was near a major provincial capital in southeastern Turkey

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey early Monday and was felt across Syria, Jordan, and Israel, among other neighboring countries. 

Preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the quake originated in Gaziantep, which is located in Turkey’s southeastern region and is a major provincial capital.  

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey was felt in Syria and Israel. 

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey was felt in Syria and Israel.  (USGS)

It was centered approximately 11 miles deep, according to USGS. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later. 

EARTHQUAKE WITH 5.9 MAGNITUDE STRIKES GREEK ISLAND OF RHODES, TURKISH COAST

The extent of possible infrastructure damage, injuries, and possible deaths remains unclear at this time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turkey has experienced severe earthquakes over the years. In 2020, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 57 people and injuring more than 900. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 