Gambling expert gives betting trends for Kentucky Derby

Saturday may not be the Super Bowl, but for the average gambler, it's awfully close.

The first Saturday of May has arrived, which means the Kentucky Derby is here, and 20 horses will begin their quest to go down in history as Triple Crown champions.

"Overall for horse players, there’s a lot of big days. But for just overall, this is the biggest day. It’s more media traction, more hype than any other race," DraftKings oddsmaker Johnny Avello told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

It's without a doubt the most popular horse race for the general public, and everyone wants a piece of the action.

That means that lots of irregular bettors will be trying to catch "lightning in a bottle," as Avello put it.

"This isn’t one of those races where the favorites will take the most money. People will look for horses with better value," Avello said.

BOB BAFFERT-TRAINED HORSE SCRATCHED FROM KENTUCKY DERBY AHEAD OF HALL OF FAMER'S RETURN TO CHURCHILL DOWNS

"What they will bet in this Derby, they’ll bet exactas, trifectas and superfectas. There have been some superfectas that have paid six figures. Even if you’re a win, place and show bettor, you usually get a pretty good shake for your bet. The customer will bet a lot of different things."

It is hard to win lots of money off a small wager on a favorite, thus the creative bets.

"Nobody’s going to get rich off the derby, unless you hit a crazy superfecta. But you always look for some value in racing. You want to get really excited when you win and try to hit a lightning in a bottle," Avello added.

DraftKings is also getting in on the party, as new users can use their first $5 bet on the winner, and if their selection wins, they will split a $1 million pot among others with the same bet.

Journalism is the current favorite at 3-1 (wager one dollar, win three back), followed by Sovereignty at 9-2 and Sandman at 5-1.

Betting odds via KentuckyDerby.com (7:02 p.m.)

No. 1: Citizen Bull (Martin Garcia) 13-1

No. 2: Neoequos (Flavien Prat) 47-1

No. 3: Final Gambit (Luan Machado) 15-1

No. 4: Rodriguez – SCRATCHED

No. 5: American Promise (Nik Juarez) 12-1

No. 6: Admire Daytona (Christophe Lemaire) 41-1

No. 7: Luxor Cafe (Joao Moreira) 11-1

No. 8: Journalism (Umberto Rispoli) 7-2

No. 9: Burnham Square (Brian Hernandez Jr.) 16-1

No. 10: Grande – SCRATCHED

No. 11: Flying Mohawk (Joe Ramos) 31-1

No. 12: East Avenue (Manny Franco) 37-1

No. 13: Publisher (Irad Ortiz Jr.) 29-1

No. 14: Tiztastic (Joel Rosario) 18-1

No. 15: Render Judgment (Julien Leparoux) 14-1

No. 16: Coal Battle (Juan Vargas) 25-1

No. 17: Sandman (​​Jose Ortiz) 9-2

No. 18: Sovereignty (Junior Alvarado) 9-1

No. 19: Chunk of Gold (Jareth Loveberry) 28-1

No. 20: Owen Almighty (Javier Castellano) 39-1

No. 21: Baeza (Flavien Prat) 18-1

How to watch?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: May 3, 2024

Projected Post Time: 7:02 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

Purse: $5 million

