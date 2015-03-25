Friend: Merriman OK after being taken to LA hospital for dehydration

A friend of Shawne Merriman says the former NFL linebacker is OK after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital to be treated for dehydration Sunday night.

James Brennan, who owns restaurants and nightclubs in San Diego, tells The Associated Press he spoke with Merriman on Monday morning.

Brennan says Merriman had just flown in from Canada and was "totally dehydrated." Brennan says Merriman was given an IV at the hospital and returned to the club.

Merriman didn't return an email seeking comment. He said on his verified Twitter account that he was "fine."

Merriman retired in March after an eight-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers. Once one of the most-feared NFL linebackers, Merriman's career was slowed by injuries and marred by a four-game steroid suspension in 2006.