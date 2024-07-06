French cyclist Julien Bernard fined for kissing wife, son during Tour de France

A sweet moment between French cyclist Julien Bernard and his family during the Tour de France on Friday was deemed "inappropriate behavior" by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), resulting in a fine for the Frenchman.

The incident came during the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday when Bernard’s friends and family came out to support him as the race traveled through the region of Burgundy, where he is from.

Videos on social media show him slowly riding through a crowded street as fans cheered enthusiastically for him.

In the middle of all the mayhem, Bernard’s wife emerged holding their son.

He stopped to kiss his wife and son, and carried on.

But the UCI later released a statement announcing that Bernard had been fined $223 dollars for "unseemly or inappropriate behavior during the race and damage to the image of sport," The Athletic reported.

Bernard responded to the news on social media, seemingly unbothered.

"I'm sorry UCI for damaging the image of the sport," Bernard said on X. "But I'm willing to pay 200 Swiss francs every day and experience this moment again."

According to Reuters, Bernard said in an interview after the race that his wife had organized the whole day.

"It was really incredible. My wife has been organizing this with some friends for a few weeks now, and she did a really, really good job," he said. "On a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It's these moments that keep me going and cycling."