Defending Tour de France champ among several cyclists badly injured in ‘nasty crash’ at Basque Country Vuelta

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and several broken ribs after being involved in a "nasty crash" during Stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country in Spain, his team confirmed on social media Thursday.

Several other riders were also badly injured.

The two-time defending Tour de France champion was taken to the hospital after multiple riders were involved in a crash less than 19 miles from the finish line.

Team Visma provided an update on X that Vingegaard, 27, was conscious and en route to the hospital. He was reportedly wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace and was hardly moving as he was placed into the ambulance.

In their latest update, Team Visma shared that Vingegaard was stable but had sustained a number of serious injuries.

"It was a nasty crash, but fortunately he is stable and conscious," the update reads. "Examinations at the hospital have revealed that he has a broken collarbone and several broken ribs. He remains in hospital as a precaution. Thank you for all your messages."

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, who was also hospitalized as a result of the crash, suffered a fractured right collarbone and scapula. His team, Soudal Quick-Step, said he would travel back to Belgium on Friday to undergo surgery.

The crash was seemingly initiated when one rider's front tire appeared to slip and sent other riders off the road.

The race was later neutralized until the finish line. Six riders who had been in a breakaway stopped to wait in the next town. They were allowed to sprint for the stage win, but their times would count for the general classification.

Among those six was eventual winner Louis Meintjes of the Intermarché Wanty team, who said after the stage that he was thinking of those that were injured.

"It’s a sad day," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.